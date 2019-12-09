CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Hawthorns are a talented husband wife duo who specialize in Americana music with original songs, fiery guitar and lush harmonies. Based out of Los Angeles and Nashville, the duo is in Northeast Ohio for the 11th Annual Ryan Humbert Holiday Extravaganza.
Fox Jukebox: The HawtThorns
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Ohio City Singers
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Singing Angels
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Beaumont High School’s Voices of Harmony
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Yosemite Slim
-
-
Fox Jukebox: The Vindys
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Elyria High School Pioneer Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Grammy nominated harpist Yolanda Kondonassis
-
FOX 8 Jukebox: Jul Big Green
-
Fox Jukebox: The Speedbumps
-
-
Fox Jukebox: Horns and Things
-
OBJ takes a walk down memory lane for Jarvis Landry’s birthday
-
Walmart drops 2019 Black Friday ad for holiday shoppers