Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) - Perkins Township police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a Golden Corral employee.

It happened on Sunday at around 9 p.m.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team a fight started in the restaurant between an employee and the suspect. When the employee went outside he was stabbed.

The suspect remains on the loose. Police say it does not appear the victim and the suspect knew each other.

.Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.