Former art teacher pleads guilty to voyeurism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) - A former art teacher entered guilty pleas to charges that he used a cellphone to look up the skirts of girls.

Robert Altenburger, a former Hillsdale Local Schools teacher, appeared in Ashland Municipal Court Monday with his attorney and entered guilty pleas to five misdemeanor voyeurism charges.

Altenburger is accused of secretly videotaping the victims under their clothing. The victims range in age from 11-15.

Attorney Matt Malone, who represents Altenburger, told the judge his client accepts full responsibility .

Alteburger tried to enter guilty pleas to the charges in November, but the judge said he felt the charges could be felonies so he wanted to talk to the prosecutor first. After speaking with the prosecutor in court the judge agreed to accept the plea.

Altenburger, 29, of West Salem, is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

The charges against Altenburger were filed in October.

Read more. Watch a past report in the video, above.