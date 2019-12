Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - All this month, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're honoring Richard Hundley.

He is a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Air Force.

Even though he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, he organizes religious activities for seniors in his community.

