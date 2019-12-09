Cleveland police search for suspect accused of robbing elderly woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Cleveland police need your help identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly woman leaving a local store.

According to the Second District Facebook page, the victim went to the American Food Mart on Detroit Avenue on Nov 29, at 10:40 a.m. to cash a check for $770. She also purchased a money order for $340.

Police say she put her money order and change in a plastic bag and when she left the store, an unknown man snatched her bag.

The victim tried to fight the male off but was unable to stop him. The suspect was wearing a gray skull cap, black hoodie, tan pants, and tan boots. He was seen running westbound on Detroit Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5217.