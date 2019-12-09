Cleveland police: Grandaughter accused of fatally shooting grandmother

CLEVELAND (WJW)-A Cleveland woman is behind bars accused of fatally shooting her grandmother.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of E. 119th Street Sunday around 10 p.m. for reports of a woman killed.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 64-year-old Sarah Craig, inside the home with a gunshot wound to her face.

According to the news release, Craig was shot by her 27-year-old granddaughter who said the shooting was accidental.