Cleveland police: Grandaughter accused of fatally shooting grandmother
CLEVELAND (WJW)-A Cleveland woman is behind bars accused of fatally shooting her grandmother.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of E. 119th Street Sunday around 10 p.m. for reports of a woman killed.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, 64-year-old Sarah Craig, inside the home with a gunshot wound to her face.
According to the news release, Craig was shot by her 27-year-old granddaughter who said the shooting was accidental.
The incident remains under investigation.
41.472799 -81.599367