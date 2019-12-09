WATCH LIVE: Cleveland Catholic Diocese priest faces judge on child porn charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rev. Robert McWilliams is scheduled for arraignment Monday morning on charges related to a child pornography investigation.

McWilliams was arrested Thursday at St. Joseph Paris in Strongsville following a search associated with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Law enforcement officers seized laptops, a cell phone and an iPad.

According to a Complaint Summary with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, he faces felony charges including illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and possessing criminal tools.

“He was sending and receiving child pornography via social media,” says Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

The 39-year-old priest is employed at Sts. Joseph & John School and St. Joseph Parish.

He’s been placed on administrative leave, according to the school.

The FOX 8 I-Team reports the charges date back to 2016, but the activity continued into 2019.

The Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office told FOX 8 News a search warrant was executed as part of an investigation involving “inappropriate text messages.”

