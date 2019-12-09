Browns win the last 4 out of 5, but the team is far from distraction-free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A win is a win.

But it seems the air over the Cleveland Browns is unsettled.

The final score was 27-19, but the team didn't play well against a bad Cincinnati Bengals team.

It's actually the best stretch of the season for the Browns if you look at wins alone, but as is often the case with Cleveland, there's a lot more to the story.

Sunday, reports surfaced that Odell Beckham Jr. had been playing through a sports injury, then followed with word that he may need surgery in the offseason.

Then a report came that the wide receiver wanted out of Cleveland altogether.

When he was asked about it, he didn't deny it.

“I’m not going to talk about any offseason stuff that’s going on. Right now, the focus is to win, go 1-0 and that’s what we did today. Any other questions about it, I’m not going to answer," Beckham said after the game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beckham said he had the injury "since training camp."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield says he isn't worried about all the talk.

“The drama is just drama. It continues to be that on the outside. Within our walls, we know exactly what we have, and we have a good relationship where it is very straight to the point. I am not worried about that," Mayfield said.

Then he commented about Beckham's injury.

“I would say that it was not handled right. He is not able to run as well as he should be able to as well as he knows. That is frustrating for him. You can sense that somebody’s frustration and where it comes from. It was not handled the right way in our training room. It is what it is. His not 100 percent is still good enough for us," Baker said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He continued.

“I think it could have been addressed earlier on.”

That then led to a Twitter apology.

My intentions were not to throw our medical staff under the bus. No I don’t know all the facts about Odell’s injury. It was emotionally answered because I can sense his frustration and I care about my team and putting us in the best position to win. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 8, 2019

"My intentions were not to throw our medical staff under the bus. No I don’t know all the facts about Odell’s injury. It was emotionally answered because I can sense his frustration and I care about my team and putting us in the best position to win," he explained.

The Browns improved to 6-7 on the season.

But with a team that's been plagued by penalties, dubious offensive plays, and problems on and off the field, fans are wondering whether Freddie Kitchens is the right head coach to turn things around in Cleveland.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here.