× Beyond Burger now being served at all Sheetz stores

Beyond Burgers are now available at all 597 Sheetz store locations in the country.

According to a press release, it’s the first continental U.S. convenient store to introduce the plant-based burger.

The burger can be customized with over 47 options, including seven bread choices, seven different cheese choices, 20 different toppings and 13 different spreads.

“Sheetz is constantly innovating and adding new menu items to give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7,” said Dan Coffin, Lead Chef and AVP of Culinary Development at Sheetz. “As demand for healthier, diverse protein options increases, we are excited to add the Beyond Burger to our menu in our continual mission to be the ultimate one-stop-shop.”

The price starts at $6.99.