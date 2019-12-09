Authorities identify employee killed in Sandusky Golden Corral stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) -- Police have identified the employee who was stabbed to death at a Golden Corral in Sandusky.

According to a press release from Perkins Township police, Cevin Stanley, 32, of Sandusky, died during the incident that happened around 9 p.m. at the 5903 Milan Road restaurant Sunday. The suspect is still at large.

Witnesses told police that a customer and a Golden Corral employee exchanged words near closing time. The exchange of words turned into a verbal altercation.

Some of the witnesses said fellow employees gathered the employee and removed him from the area, eventually taking him outside to the rear of the restaurant to calm down before anything physical occurred.

The customer also then exited the restaurant, approached the employee and stabbed him. The suspect then left the area in a white SUV, turning south on U.S. 250.

The victim managed to walk back into the restaurant, where he collapsed. Other employees called 911 for help. When they arrived, officers and EMS tried to resuscitate Stanley, but he died at the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification were called to the scene. Perkins Township Police Department continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

