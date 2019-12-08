× TMZ: Rapper Juice Wrld dies after seizure at airport

CHICAGO, Illinois (WJW) – 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld has died after a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports his flight landed from California early Sunday morning and that the rapper suffered a seizure while walking through the airport.

The rapper’s birth name is Jarad Anthony Higgins.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.