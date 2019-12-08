TMZ: Rapper Juice Wrld dies after seizure at airport

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Juice Wrld performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

CHICAGO, Illinois (WJW) – 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld has died after a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports his flight landed from California early Sunday morning and that the rapper suffered a seizure while walking through the airport.

The rapper’s birth name is Jarad Anthony Higgins.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

