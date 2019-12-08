PENZANCE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Clouds clear to allow a view of the final full moon of the year, a so-called 'Cold Moon', as it appears behind lights illuminating Penzance seafront on December 13, 2016 in Cornwall, England. The last full moon of the year was also the final supermoon of 2016. The natural phenomenon occurs when the perigee (closest approach by the Moon to Earth) coincides with it being full (completely illuminated by the Sun). (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
The next full moon is on December 12 at 12:12 a.m.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Make sure to keep an eye on the sky before bed on Thursday.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the next full moon will occur on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m.
It’s often referred as the “Cold Moon” or “Long Nights Moon.”
“This full moon is distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, causing it to sit above the horizon for a longer period of time,” experts explained.
The article went on to note the special meaning of the number 12 throughout the world.
