Temps warm up to 50s Sunday and stick around to start the work week

Posted 8:32 am, December 8, 2019, by
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Great ready for 2…back to back… 50° days! However one is nicer than the other.  No real weather concerns for today.  Sunday is shaping up to be a great, cloudy, day to get outside!

Rain develops tonight, mainly after 3AM.  A rainy, windy, yet mild Monday.  Temperature will reach the low 50’s.

Cold air will seeps into the Great Lakes Tuesday night through Thursday night!  We haven’t experienced a stretch of frigid air like this since early March!  It will be a shock to your system.  Stay warm!  Here’s a look at the winds aloft showing a good chunk of arctic air plummeting into the Lower 48.

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

