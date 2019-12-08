Temps warm up to 50s Sunday and stick around to start the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Great ready for 2…back to back… 50° days! However one is nicer than the other. No real weather concerns for today. Sunday is shaping up to be a great, cloudy, day to get outside!

Rain develops tonight, mainly after 3AM. A rainy, windy, yet mild Monday. Temperature will reach the low 50’s.

Cold air will seeps into the Great Lakes Tuesday night through Thursday night! We haven’t experienced a stretch of frigid air like this since early March! It will be a shock to your system. Stay warm! Here’s a look at the winds aloft showing a good chunk of arctic air plummeting into the Lower 48.

