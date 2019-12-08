× Report: Odell Beckham Jr. wants out of Cleveland, tells other coaches ‘come get me’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX Sports Reporter Jay Glazer seems confident that Odell Beckham Jr. wants to leave Cleveland.

He was asked about the subject during Sunday’s pre-game show and said fans shouldn’t be surprised.

He claims the wide receiver has been telling opposing players and coaches “hey come get me.”

He also noted that OBJ didn’t join the team by choice but was rather traded here. He acknowledged his sports hernia injury too.

Does Odell Beckham Jr. really want out of Cleveland? @JayGlazer has the latest: pic.twitter.com/5XEDYj6Iba — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2019

Earlier in the week, OBJ made a vague remark to reporters, which led to some to question his future with the team.

“I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. I mean, I am here. I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I am going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I am at now and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else. So, it’s something that, like I say, God has a plan and in the off-season everything will figure itself out,” he said at the time.

He later went on Twitter to clarify what he meant.

Ok😑😑😑… I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭 … — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

After the game against the Bengals, FOX 8 Sports Anchor John Telich asked him about Glazer’s report.

“I’m not going to talk about any off season stuff that’s going on. Right now, the focus is to win, go 1-0 and that’s what we did today. Any other questions about it, I’m not going to answer,” he replied.

However, Glazer remains convinced that his relationship with the Browns won’t end well after this year.