Report: Odell Beckham Jr. playing through injury, will need surgery in the offseason

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is playing through a painful sports hernia injury and will need surgery in the offseason.

That’s according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr is playing through a painful sports hernia that will need surgery after the season, sources say. Every day has been a battle. My story: https://t.co/vJfB9FmP8e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019

Rapoport says the ailment robs Beckham of practice time and might be a factor in why he and QB Baker Mayfield are not always on the same page.

Rapoport says Beckham has been on the injury report every week of the season.

“Been banged up all year since whatever happened in camp,” Beckham said this week. “Playing through whatever it is, just trying to make it through to Sunday. Any time Sunday comes around, I’m going to give the team everything I have.”

Beckham is expected to play Sunday when the Browns take on the Bengals at 1 p.m.