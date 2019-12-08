Rainy, windy yet mild Monday with temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Rain showers develop overnight, mainly after 3 a.m.

A rainy, windy, yet mild Monday is on the way. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

About a half inch to an inch of rain is expected during this 24-hour period.

You’ll be grabbing for your umbrella frequently and you’ll have to hold onto it because the winds will be gusting up to 30 mph.

Cold air seeps into the Great Lakes Tuesday night through Thursday night. There will be highs in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. It will be a shock to your system! Stay warm!

There are two chances for lake effect snow. The first Tuesday afternoon with another round Wednesday evening. As of right now, the snow bands will likely set up east in the primary snowbelt with a northwest to westerly flow. Stay tuned for changes, but as of right now this looks like a minor snow event.

