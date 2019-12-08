OBJ wears cleats in support of Berea Animal Rescue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Odell Beckham, Jr. often wears special cleats, but the ones he’s wearing at Sunday’s game against the Bengals are for a local animal rescue.

OBJ’s will wearing these for My Cause My Cleats today, supporting Berea Animal Rescue pic.twitter.com/p1dO3dLxHo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 8, 2019

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted a picture of the cleats, that have his initials in what looks like animal fur.

Cleveland’s wide receiver will be supporting Berea Animal Rescue.

It’s part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign, that allows players to show their commitment to causes important to them.

Berea Animal Rescue is a nonprofit that rescues, houses and cares for homeless animals.

You can see their adoptable pets here.