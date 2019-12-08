OBJ wears cleats in support of Berea Animal Rescue

Posted 12:14 pm, December 8, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Odell Beckham, Jr. often wears special cleats, but the ones he’s wearing at Sunday’s game against the Bengals are for a local animal rescue.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted a picture of the cleats, that have his initials in what looks like animal fur.

Cleveland’s wide receiver will be supporting Berea Animal Rescue.

It’s part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign, that allows players to show their commitment to causes important to them.

Berea Animal Rescue is a nonprofit that rescues, houses and cares for homeless animals.

You can see their adoptable pets here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.