Police: Man wearing reindeer slippers pushes woman out of wheelchair on train, then tries to steal it

PHOENIX, Az. — Phoenix police are sharing an update in a disturbing crime that was caught on camera.

According to the department, a man wearing reindeer slippers was seen pushing a woman out of her wheelchair while on the train and then trying to steal it.

He threw the victim on the ground before running away at the next stop.

Good Samaritans were able to intervene after seeing what happened and stopped him from taking the wheelchair.

The upsetting incident happened on Thanksgiving.

Police shared the video to social media with hopes of identifying the suspect.

This weekend, they announced Austin Shurbutt, 26, has been arrested.

He reportedly has two outstanding warrants and now faces five new charges in connection to the train attack.

***Warning: The video below may be upsetting for some viewers.***