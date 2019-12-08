‘It was a good win today’: Browns beat Bengals, keep playoff hopes alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Don’t look at the box score from Sunday’s Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals game because it doesn’t tell the story of how the game played out.

The Bengals dominated in almost every stat, but it was the Cleveland Browns who won the game 27-19.

The win keeps Cleveland’s playoff hopes alive with three games to play.

“It was a good win today. Defensively, we had a pick-six, which was huge in the course of the game. Offensively, we were able to run the ball when they knew we were running the ball, which is critical. We were able to hit some plays in the run game and the pass game,” said Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.

The Bengals came into the game with the worst rushing defense in the league and it wasn’t until the second half that the Browns established the run that allowed them to get a lead and hold onto it for their sixth win of the season.

“We blocked them well,” Kitchens said. “When we run the ball, they usually block them very well and our running backs find the holes and crease them.”

The Browns finished the game with 146 rushing yards, led by Nick Chubb who had 15 carries for 106 yards.

“It is what we harped on at halftime for the offense knowing that we got the ball on the kickoff, and we did just that,” said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. “The offensive line played great in the second half. Obviously, (RB) Nick (Chubb) and (RB) Kareem (Hunt) ran the ball well and Nick had a field day.”

With the win, the Browns improve to 6-7, they have won four of their last five games including four straight at home.

“We should be 5-0. The 4-1 ‘hot streak’ – we should be 5-0,” Mayfield said.

The Browns will travel to Arizona next week to face the Cardinals who lost to Pittsburgh on Sunday 23-17. Arizona is 3-9-1.