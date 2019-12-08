Families invited to ‘immune-friendly’ holiday party at Children’s Museum of Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Hundreds of children and their families took advantage of a special holiday treat thanks to 'A Special Wish Cleveland' and the Children's Museum of Cleveland.

Families of children ages 8-21, who are struggling with health challenges, were able to spend the morning at the museum visiting with Santa and enjoying the museum's hands on exhibits.

"It's such a blessing for all the families that have kids with illnesses or cancer or certain syndromes even undiagnosed things. It's very, very hard to have us all in one certain place and this is one big family here," said Amber Jackson, whose daughter has Williams Syndrome.

In addition to the museum exhibits the children and their families were treated to snacks and Santa was able to give them gifts that have been collected from private contributions throughout the year.

"All of our kids are just a huge inspiration to me. They teach me something about myself that I never even knew I had in me, such as strength, courage, hope, bravery, faith and so getting the opportunity to be around these amazing kids, their parents and siblings, it's just a huge inspiration and to see their smiles, it just means the world," said Eileen Lane, the Executive Director of the organization.