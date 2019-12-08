× Dominion Energy Ohio issues warning about new scam targeting customers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dominion Energy Ohio is warning customers not to fall victim for a scam circulating.

According to a press release, scammers are reportedly calling people and telling them that banking and other personal information is required to receive a new federal tax cut credit. The company said those credits will start automatically at the beginning of April 2020.

“Neither state regulators nor utilities, such as Dominion Energy Ohio, will ever contact a customer by phone or ask for personal financial information to receive a bill credit of any type, regardless of the circumstances,” said officials.

If you do get a call from a scammer, you’re advised to avoid sharing any personal information, to hang up, and report any suspicious activity.

For more information, CLICK HERE.