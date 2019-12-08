Cleveland police arrest woman accused of shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a woman allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend on Saturday .

According to the department, officers responded to the 6100 block of Haltnorth Walk around 11:50 p.m. to assist CMHA police.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside of an apartment.

Preliminary information shows that a female caller reported that her ex had kicked in her door and she had shot him.

She then was said to have barricaded herself in a room and called police.

That same woman was arrested on scene.

No other information was available about the incident.