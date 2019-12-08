× Cleveland Browns hope to get their groove back against Bengals in Sunday match up

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns return home Sunday looking to get their swagger back after a disappointing loss last Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Browns need to win out, including beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, to keep any playoff hopes alive.

“We have to realize that no matter what other things are going on, on the outside, we have to have that singular focus,” said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. “If we do want to make the playoffs, we have to buckle down and win each game from here on out. It is just plain and simple. We can’t have any slip ups and we have to win.”

Mayfield was limited in practice on Wednesday with a hand/rib injury but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He injured his hand last Sunday when he hit it on Bud Dupree’s helmet on a pass attempt near the end of the first half. He doesn’t believe the injury will play a factor against the Bengals.

“If we communicate on the right depths and where we need to be, then we should not have a problem,” Mayfield said. “It is all about timing and knowing that we have built chemistry and I need to put the ball where we talk about it and they need to have their depth and be there on time.”

On Saturday, the Browns activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve. He had four catches for 37 yards and touchdown before injuring his wrist against the New York Jets in week 2.

The Bengals come to town after capturing their first win last Sunday against the Jets.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium.