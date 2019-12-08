Baker Mayfield apologizes after saying OBJ’s sports hernia injury was not handled right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch the video above to see a quick recap of Sunday's game.****

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Baker Mayfield is clearing the air on a comment he made about Odell Beckham Jr.'s sports hernia injury.

After the game on Sunday, he indicated that OBJ's injury wasn't handled properly.

“I would say that it was not handled right. He is not able to run as well as he should be able to as well as he knows. That is frustrating for him. You can sense that somebody’s frustration and where it comes from. It was not handled the right way in our training room. It is what it is. His not 100 percent is still good enough for us," he told reporters.

About an hour later, he went on Twitter to clarify what he meant.

"My intentions were not to throw our medical staff under the bus. No I don’t know all the facts about Odell’s injury. It was emotionally answered because I can sense his frustration and I care about my team and putting us in the best position to win," he explained.

He went on to say that the Browns organization knew his intentions. He also apologized to those who may have received backlash.

OBJ was also asked about his injury following the game and how he's dealing with it.

“Since training camp, but it is what it is at this point. Just have to keep playing," he said.

It's unclear if he'll need surgery.

"We’ll figure it out after the season," he concluded.

