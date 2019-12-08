Akron man sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for shooting at police, attempting to carjack two people

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for shooting at police and trying to steal two vehicles.

According to the Department of Justice, Michael P. Johnson, 34, was convicted on multiple charges, including assault on law enforcement officers and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

On Jan. 2 of 2018, while working with federal law enforcement agents, Akron officers attempted to arrest Johnson for methamphetamine trafficking charges. During the traffic stop, he got out of his car and fired shots at the officers. He then tried to carjack two people at a gas station.

“This defendant put dozens of people at risk – the officers he fired upon, the innocent people he tried to carjack and the Akron residents simply passing by,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said. “Nearly 30 years in prison is an appropriate and just result that should also deter others who so callously disregard the lives of law enforcement offices and innocent community members.”

After Johnson was caught, he was found to be in possession of approximately 136 grams of methamphetamine.