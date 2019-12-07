Weather: Cold but sunny and dry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A cold start to your Saturday with many backyards in the low 20’s this morning! Lakeshore communities are waking up in the low 30’s. High pressure builds in bringing some sunshine and dry conditions. It’ll be chilly with temperatures not getting out of the 30’s.

A brief warm-up taking shape for Sunday. Highs will be near 50° Sunday, mid 50s are expected for Monday. We’re tracking our next system Monday. Wind, rain, mix , to lake effect snow as we head through the first half of the work week.

Frigid air will seeps into the Great Lakes Tuesday night through Thursday night! We haven’t experienced a stretch of frigid air like this since early March! It will be a shock to your system. Stay warm! Here’s a look at the winds aloft showing a good chunk of arctic air plummeting into the Lower 48.

FOX 8-Day Forecast: