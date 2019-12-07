Weather: Cold but sunny and dry

Posted 8:36 am, December 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, December 7, 2019
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A cold start to your Saturday with many backyards in the low 20’s this morning!  Lakeshore communities are waking up in the low 30’s.  High pressure builds in bringing some sunshine and dry conditions.  It’ll be chilly with temperatures not getting out of the 30’s.

A brief warm-up taking shape for Sunday.  Highs will be near 50° Sunday, mid 50s are expected for Monday.  We’re tracking our next system Monday.  Wind, rain, mix , to lake effect snow as we head through the first half of the work week.

Frigid air will seeps into the Great Lakes Tuesday night through Thursday night!  We haven’t experienced a stretch of frigid air like this since early March!  It will be a shock to your system.  Stay warm!  Here’s a look at the winds aloft showing a good chunk of arctic air plummeting into the Lower 48.

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.