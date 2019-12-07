Warm-up expected for Sunday with highs in the 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get ready for two back-to-back 50 degree days! However, one is nicer than the other.

No real weather concerns for tonight. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees.

Sunday is shaping up to be a great day to get outside!

A brief warm-up expected for Sunday. Highs will be near 50 degrees Sunday and mid-50s are expected for Monday. We’re tracking our next system Monday. Wind and rain mix to create lake effect snow as we head through the first half of the work week.

Frigid air will seep into the Great Lakes Tuesday night through Thursday night! We haven’t experienced a stretch of frigid air like this since early March! It will be a shock to your system. Stay warm!

Here’s a look at the winds aloft showing a good chunk of arctic air plummeting into the Lower 48.

FOX 8-Day Forecast: