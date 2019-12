CLEVELAND, Ohio — The USGS has reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Eastlake, Ohio.

Several Fox 8 viewers contacted the station saying they felt the an earthquake at around 10:08 a.m.

Viewre Ashley Cortez in Willoughby said it sounded like a bomb.

Another viewer reported feeling the quake in Timberlake, Ohio and said family members reported feeling the rumbles in Lake County.

Did you feel it?