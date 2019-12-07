‘Shop with a Cop’: Law enforcement in Summit County take over 100 children on shopping sprees

Posted 12:25 pm, December 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, December 7, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Numerous law enforcement agencies in Summit County took nearly 125 children Christmas shopping at Walmart in Fairlawn Saturday.

It was part of the Summit County Shop with a Cop program.

With the program, participating children first got to eat breakfast at Fairlawn Community Center. Then, with lights and sirens blaring, police officers escorted themto Walmart, where the children were able to spend more than $100 each. After, the children got a boxed lunch.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summa Police, Akron Police, University of Akron Police and other law enforcement participated. They raised money ahead of time by selling raffle tickets and thanks to private donations from businesses.

The children involved were mostly selected through school resource officers.

Google Map for coordinates 41.081445 by -81.519005.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.