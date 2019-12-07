Ready for battle: No.1 Buckeyes take on Wisconsin Badgers in Big Ten championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJW) — Top ranked Ohio State is getting ready to battle Wisconsin for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

The Buckeyes are heading into Saturday’s conference championship game undefeated. (12-0)

🏈📝Buckeye Bits: @OhioStateFB and Wisconsin have played in a combined 11 B1G championship games (5 for the Buckeyes and 6 for the Badgers). Saturday's game will mark the third time the two teams have met in the title game (2014, 2017, 2019). 🔗https://t.co/nsDxZ1ryP4 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/WikyORNulW — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 7, 2019

Head coach Ryan Day said he wants the team to do exactly what they’ve been doing all season long.

“You can see the finish line,” Coach Day said after arriving in Indianapolis. “The goal and visual has been accelerating through that finish line, not pulling up here. That’s what great athletes do, that’s what great teams do — they accelerate at the end.”

Ohio State has the top scoring offense in the nation (49.9 points). If they win, they’ll be the first Big Ten team to make it to the playoffs since 2016.

“It’s been our goal, been on our board for a long time.In a game like this, there’s a lot of hype, a lot of hoopla when you come into the city. At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to execution,” said Coach Day.

QB Justin Fields is coming into the game with a sprained MCL, which happened while they were playing Penn State two weeks ago.

He is wearing a knee brace to help with the injury.

🏈📝Buckeye Bits: For the first time in program history, @OhioStateFB defense has held 11 of 12 opponents under 300 YDs of total offense. 🔗https://t.co/nsDxZ1ryP4 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/yIfPS8fRMF — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 7, 2019

The Badgers (10-2) know what they are up against with the Bucks. Head coach Paul Chryst said they’re keeping a close eye on defensive end Chase Young.

In their last match up earlier this season, Young had six tackles, four sacks and forced two-game changing fumbles.

“We’ve got to do a better job against him,” said Coach Chryst. “You’ve got to play good football. You’ve got to take advantage of opportunities when they come your way and you’ve got to create some of those.”

If the Buckeyes win, they likely would get the top playoff seed.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. You can watch it right here on FOX 8.