Police looking for man accused of stealing at least two vehicles in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for stealing at least two cars.

According to a post on the Second District Community Relations Committee’s Facebook page, the latest incident happened Nov. 29 in the 3900 block of Poe Avenue. A man said he parked his black 2007 Ford Fusion on the road when an unknown man and woman walking down the street opened his car door and drove away.

The car was recovered on Dec. 1 on the 4000 block of East 93rd Street.

The man appearing in the photos below was in possession of the car and was captured on video stealing another vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5217.