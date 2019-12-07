Parents upset after teacher tells first graders Santa Claus and Tooth Fairy aren’t real

PARK SLOPE, N.Y. (WJW) — Some first graders at an elementary school in New York were given some bad news this week.

According to NEWS 12, a substitute teacher there reportedly told them that Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy aren’t real.

Families told the TV outlet that it happened during a lesson about “convincing.”

The principal of the school sent out a letter saying she was upset about the incident and is investigating the situation.

She also noted that the sub will not be in that class again.

Parents said in an interview that they are now left trying to explain to their children why that person “doesn’t believe.”