Kirtland Hornets beat Ironton Tigers, brings home state championship

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Kirtland Hornets for the first time have claimed back-to-back state titles after beating the Ironton Tigers in the Division 5 state championship game. (17-7)

Kirtland took their opening possession right down the field, and Mason Sullivan caps it off with an incredible run to the end zone.

Right before the half, Ironton was looking to cut the Kirtland lead to 3, but the Hornets defense came up with a huge goal line stand to keep them off the board and make it 10-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Liam Powers finds Gage Sullivan on the 18-yard touchdwon pass and Kirtland holds off Ironton to win the game.

This is the team’s fifth state title and second straight perfect season.

