ICYMI: Freddie, Frankie and an adorable adoption are some of this week’s top stories

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A week in Cleveland isn’t complete without a few sports headlines, and Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens and Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor generated a lot of interest.

Heat in the Kitchen

First, head coach Freddie Kitchen wore a “Pittsburgh started it” shirt. Then the Browns lost. Then Kitchens defended wearing the shirt.

And it wasn’t all about the shirt. Former Cleveland running back Greg Pruitt appeared on FOX 8 Monday morning and contemplated the question, “Is Coach Kitchens in trouble?”

“That’s hard to say. It’s been disappointing,” Pruitt said.

The team started out with such high expectations with a duo of star wideouts and a charismatic young QB. But at 5-7, yes, it’s a little disappointing.

Bye, bye Frankie?

Francisco Lindor has two more years of arbitration with the Indians before he hits free agency. But a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan indicates Clevelanders may have to say goodbye to Mr. Smile sooner. Passan reported multiple MLB executives said Lindor will get traded as the Tribe tries to maximize his value.

Dominion credit

Dominion Energy Ohio will pass along a $50.9 million credit to customers over a 12-month period. Customers will see a bill reduction of about $5.80 a month for the first year.

Dwyane Wade defends photo

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, received criticism for a family photo, showing Wade's 12-year-old son wearing nail polish. So Wade responded as hundreds expressed their support for his parenting.

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

The whole class celebrates

A Michigan boy invited his kindergarten class to witness his adoption. There wasn't a dry eye in the courtroom as the kids held up hearts on sticks in celebration of Michael's special day.