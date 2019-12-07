ICYMI: Freddie, Frankie and an adorable adoption are some of this week’s top stories

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A week in Cleveland isn’t complete without a few sports headlines, and Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens and Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor generated a lot of interest.
Here are five of the top stories on FOX8.com this week:
First, head coach Freddie Kitchen wore a “Pittsburgh started it” shirt. Then the Browns lost. Then Kitchens defended wearing the shirt.
And it wasn’t all about the shirt. Former Cleveland running back Greg Pruitt appeared on FOX 8 Monday morning and contemplated the question, “Is Coach Kitchens in trouble?”
“That’s hard to say. It’s been disappointing,” Pruitt said.
The team started out with such high expectations with a duo of star wideouts and a charismatic young QB. But at 5-7, yes, it’s a little disappointing.
Francisco Lindor has two more years of arbitration with the Indians before he hits free agency. But a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan indicates Clevelanders may have to say goodbye to Mr. Smile sooner. Passan reported multiple MLB executives said Lindor will get traded as the Tribe tries to maximize his value.
Dominion Energy Ohio will pass along a $50.9 million credit to customers over a 12-month period. Customers will see a bill reduction of about $5.80 a month for the first year.
Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, received criticism for a family photo, showing Wade's 12-year-old son wearing nail polish. So Wade responded as hundreds expressed their support for his parenting.
A Michigan boy invited his kindergarten class to witness his adoption. There wasn't a dry eye in the courtroom as the kids held up hearts on sticks in celebration of Michael's special day.