‘How could someone be so cruel?’: Florida sheriff publicly shames accused animal abuser

***Warning: The photo below may be upsetting for some readers***

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — A sheriff in Florida is making sure his message to animal abusers is heard loud and clear.

“If this is how you treat your dog in Brevard County, this is how we treat you!” said Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

He took to Facebook recently following the arrest of Ronald Peacock, whom he personally escorted into the jail.

Peacock is accused of failing to provide medical care and proper nutrition for his dog named “Thor.”

Investigators said the animal was extremely emaciated due to neglect and desperately needed help.

“For the life of me I just don’t understand how someone could be so cruel as to allow an innocent creature to suffer, especially when there are so many different organizations out there that would help feed and nurse this little guy back to health!! Well at least he is now safe and sound in our Animal Care Center under the care of our incredible Veterinarians and staff!!” said Sheriff Ivey.

Peacock is charged with one county of resisting arrest and one county of animal cruelty. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.