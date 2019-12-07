Former FOX 8 anchor Denise D’Ascenzo passes away

HARTFORD, Conn. (WJW) — FOX 8 is mourning the loss of former anchor Denise D’Ascenzo who has passed away.

Denise worked for the station for three years back in the 80s and went on to anchor at WFSB in Connecticut.

“The grief we are all feeling is immeasurable. We are devastated for her husband and daughter who were her whole life. There are no words that could begin to summarize this loss for our WFSB family,” said the staff at WFSB.

Denise joined the WFSB family in 1986 and has earned a number of prestigious awards.

She’s been honored with two Edward R. Murrow awards, seven Associated Press awards, and a national Gabriel Award.

She was also known for her involvement with several charities including the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time.