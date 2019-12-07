Cleveland police investigating after man killed, another hurt in shooting on east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that hurt one and killed another.

According to the department, it happened in the 600 block of E. 107th Street around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were told on scene that someone shot at a vehicle with two men and a woman inside.

Both men were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The woman was not hurt.

Police said the victim who died was 29-years-old. His name has not been released.

The other man shot refused treatment and left the hospital.

This shooting is one of several reported within the last 24 hours here in Cleveland.