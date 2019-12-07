× Cleveland Browns activating TE David Njoku from injured reserve

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are activating TE David Njoku from injured reserve.

The team shared the announcement on Saturday ahead of their game against the Bengals.

Njoku appeared in the first two games of the season and recorded four receptions for 27 yards and a TD.

He suffered a wrist injury while playing the NY Jets.

He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 20 and was cleared to return on Nov. 20.

The Browns have also placed CB Robert Jackson on the injured reserve.

He appeared in six games and recorded three special teams tackles.