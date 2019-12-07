Cleveland Browns activating TE David Njoku from injured reserve

Posted 5:19 pm, December 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18PM, December 7, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is brought down after a catch in the first quarter by Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans and Adoree' Jackson #25 of the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio . (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are activating TE David Njoku from injured reserve.

The team shared the announcement on Saturday ahead of their game against the Bengals.

Njoku appeared in the first two games of the season and recorded four receptions for 27 yards and a TD.

He suffered a wrist injury while playing the NY Jets.

He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 20 and was cleared to return on Nov. 20.

The Browns have also placed CB Robert Jackson on the injured reserve.

He appeared in six games and recorded three special teams tackles.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.