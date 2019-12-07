× Browns punter Jamie Gillan’s dad to fly over FirstEnergy during Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fans heading to the Cleveland Browns game on Sunday will get to witness a memorable moment.

The father of rookie punter Jamie Gillan of Scotland will take part in the flyover during the National Anthem.

Colin Gillan is a long-time member of the Royal Air Force and will serve as the squadron leader.

“This will be a first for me by a long shot,” Colin said. “I watched a couple of previous ones. It was incredible, actually. You see the crowd as it goes across the stadium, it’s incredible.”

Jamie said he is looking forward to seeing his father from up above as he is standing on the field.

“It gets the goosebumps going. I know my granddad and granny get pretty emotional when the low jets come over. RAF has been in our family for years now,” he said.

The Browns will take on the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m.

Click here for continuing coverage on the Browns.