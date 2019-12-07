Arizona lawmaker wants to make it a requirement for students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance

PHOENIX, Az. (WJW) — An Arizona lawmaker wants to make sure students in public schools are reciting the Pledge of Allegiance each morning.

According to WTSP, Republican Rep. John Fillmore has proposed legislation that would make it a requirement.

However, parents would be allowed to excuse their child from participating.

The TV outlet reports that schools would also have to set aside a minute each day for “quiet reflection and moral reasoning.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has said the proposal is unconstitutional.