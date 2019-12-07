Alliance high school teacher killed in deadly crash in Marlboro Township, troopers say

MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles.

It happened on SR 173 between SR 44 and Paris Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday.

According to troopers, a Ford Focus was traveling west and attempted to go around a Chrysler Pacifica, which was also going west. That’s when the Ford passing on a hillcrest over a double yellow line hit a Hyundai Elantra head on. The Elantra then struck a ditch.

Moments later, troopers said a Chrysler PT Cruiser hit the Ford stopped in the road.

The Ford was being driven by 30-year-old Clinton J. McGuire. He died from his injuries.

Madeline F. Wright was behind the wheel of the Elantra and was flown to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Alliance schools, where she worked as a teacher, announced on Facebook that she has passed away.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of one of our beloved AHS teachers. Madeline Wright was a kind and caring member of the Aviator team. She will be missed dearly by her co-workers and students,” the district wrote in the post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wright family at this difficult time.”

The driver of the Pacifica was treated on scene and the person in the PT Cruiser was not hurt.