LIVE: A Christmas Story run takes over Cleveland, runners arriving at finish line



CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland will be filled with big pink bunnies and leg lamps Saturday during the A Christmas Story Run 5K/10K.

The race beings at 9 a.m. and starts in the center of Cleveland. The 10K runs to the A Christmas Story House & Museum and back to the original starting point at Public Square. The 5K runners will run to the house.

Participants will receive a themed A Christmas Story Run long sleeved t-shirt, a unique race bib, a collector’s edition A Christmas Story Run finisher medal, and free admission to A Christmas Story House & Museum, which can be used anytime between the first packet pickup through December 31.

What’s more, a 20-foot-tall inflatable leg lamp will debut at the finish line.

After its debut at the race, the inflatable leg lamp will be installed on the side lawn of the A Christmas Story House & Museum. You can view the inflatable leg lamp outside the museum beginning on December 9.

