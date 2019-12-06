Worker injured when excavator falls inside Cleveland parking garage

Posted 11:43 am, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, December 6, 2019

Photo Gallery

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man was injured when an excavator fell inside a parking garage in downtown Cleveland on Friday.

It happened at East 12th Street and Hamilton Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.

Workers at the scene said the man was on the excavator working on the fifth floor of the garage when a metal plate gave away. That’s when the machine fell through two floors, the workers said.

A Cleveland EMS spokesman said the 60-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

Several cars were damaged by falling debris.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.