Worker injured when excavator falls inside Cleveland parking garage

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man was injured when an excavator fell inside a parking garage in downtown Cleveland on Friday.

It happened at East 12th Street and Hamilton Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.

Workers at the scene said the man was on the excavator working on the fifth floor of the garage when a metal plate gave away. That’s when the machine fell through two floors, the workers said.

A Cleveland EMS spokesman said the 60-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

Several cars were damaged by falling debris.