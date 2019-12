JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Police found two people dead in a house in Jackson Township Thursday night.

Police were called to do a welfare check on Hills and Dales Road NW shortly after 7 p.m. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, when officers entered the home, they found a man and a woman deceased.

Police said they do not believe any other individuals were involved in the incident.

The names of the deceased have not been released.