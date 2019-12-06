× Two charged in break-in at Green retirement facility

GREEN, Ohio (WJW)– Two people were arrested following a burglary at a retirement facility in Green Wednesday night.

A resident woke up to a noise in the laundry room and called authorities at about midnight. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Roy Newell, 34, of Canton, was attempting to open a cash machine. Deputies caught him as he tried to flee through a locked fire door.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was in possession of a large amount of cash, a drill and other tools use to break open the machine. Deputies also located a second suspect, 27-year-old Jessica Smith, of Canton, in a car nearby.

During their investigation, deputies determined Newell broke into cash machines at three separate locations in Green. He’s suspected in other cases throughout Summit and Stark counties.

Newell and Smith were charged with burglary and booked into the Summit County Jail.