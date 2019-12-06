Suspect caught on camera breaking into commercial business, stealing all kinds of valuables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The owner of Marble Builder Direct, a commercial and residential marble and granite company on Brookpark Road in Cleveland, has been growing the business for the past 13 years.

But a burglar armed with a crowbar and a flashlight brought the business to a screeching halt this week.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the intruder systematically plundered the company’s front office.

"Very uncomfortable feeling, you know just having a stranger break in, come in, and do whatever he wants in here, steal my checkbooks, laptop, I pad, now he's grabbing the I pad, a brand new I pad we just bought, going through the drawers and stealing a watch I had in there," said Farhad Mehdizadeh.

In the company's warehouse, the suspect took a brand new compressor used in the granite cutting process and made sure he also took the box the compressor came in. The burglar placed the compressor and all of the other items he stole in the back of a pick-up truck the company uses for countertop installations. He then used a set of keys he took from the office and drove away in the 2010 Chevy Silverado with the truckload of valuables.

The owner said the crime forced him to cancel or postpone a number of installation jobs.

“I am mad but anger is not going to solve anything, you know I’ve learned you've got to be calm and you've got to solve the problem,” said Mehdizadeh.

While the thief was obviously very comfortable as he walked around the business, he did make a couple of mistakes. For instance, he wasn't wearing gloves and he left his flashlight and crowbar on an office desk, leading the owner to conclude that he either has never been caught before or he's not worried about the consequences.

Oddly enough, the intruder took the time to tilt down of the surveillance cameras but ignored the fact that he was captured on 23 other cameras.

The owner said if the burglar can be identified and arrested, he will demand prison time, but he is not optimistic that will happen because another thief who was convicted of breaking into the business was placed on probation.

"They should put these criminals in jail and not just giving them probation and letting them walk away with these types of crimes and hurting small businesses like me,” said Mehdizadeh. "They are taking advantage of the system, knowing probably nothing is going to happen to them."

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Cleveland Police or Crimestoppers.