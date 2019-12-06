Teen who says he was bullied at school creates clothing company designed to empower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW)-- Pushing through the pain of school bullying, JeNoah Lee, 14, created a company aimed at spreading positivity through clothing.

"My clothing line is called Urban Stereotype," explained Lee. "It is a clothing brand that supports cultural and ethnic diversity. I'm actually wearing one of our most popular designs, love yourself."

It's by loving himself, Lee says he found the courage to design. Lee, who enjoys expressing his artistic ability, says he was bullied at school because of the color of his skin.

"A bunch of negative things, negative jokes because of my skin color and that's just very hurtful for anybody," said Lee, who is biracial. "I believe we should all be treated equal because we're all human."

Instead of pursuing legal action against the school, JeNoah's father, Ya'Hawkquah Lee, says his son asked him to support creating a business focused on respect and kindness.

"The situation was extremely traumatic for him and also for our family as well," JeNoah's father said. "We went through a lot these past three to four years."

By getting customers to feel good in their own skin, the family says they believe the brand will continue to grow and inspire.

"We have a big vision for the brand," said Lee. "To make the Urban Stereotype logo become an international symbol for positive, cultural and ethnic diversity worldwide."

