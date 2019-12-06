Slim chance of snowflakes Friday; Sunshine this weekend

Posted 5:47 am, December 6, 2019
Data pix.

Our lake effect snow has ended.  Here are the snow totals from this latest round as of Thursday morning:

A weak front Friday morning (temps in the lower 40s early) will provide us with a slim chance of a shower/snowflake along the shoreline/east before noon (coverage 20%). More sun can be expected for the afternoon with cooler temperatures (mid 30s by 4PM)

Speaking of sunshine, the weekend is filled with it!  Plus, a warm-up will be occurring during the weekend.

That’s not the only big weather change ahead. Mighty frigid air will seep back into the Great Lakes Tuesday and Wednesday next week!

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

