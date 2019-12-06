× Show Info: December 6, 2019

Two Day Sale

The annual Poinsetta and Green Arts Sale at Rockefeller Park Greenhouse in Cleveland is happening today and tomorrow. Along with the plants, you’ll find a variety of local vendors.

Cookies & Wine

Pair your favorite holiday sweets with an adult beverage. If you need inspiration, Wine Down and Sweets is the place to visit.

Décor on a dime

Deck your home for the holidays without going broke. Colleen Primm from Colleen Primm Designs showed how easy it is to use items you have at home.

Light up the holidays

Celebrate the season without leaving your car! Magic of Lights has returned to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. It’s open until January 4th.

Toys that teach

Looking to wrap up something educational this holiday season? Head to Learning Express in Westlake.

Outdoor décor

Spruce up your porch with holiday décor. Natalie stopped by Petitti Garden Center to see how simple it is to build your own porch pot.

Functional Art

The owners of Wood Thingamajigs showcased some of their biggest sellers. www.woodthingamajigs.com

Eye health

When is the last time you visited an eye doctor? Dr. Salamon from Corrective Eye Center stopped by to discuss some common problems and solutions.

Helping the kids

Providence House is one of the nation’s longest operating Crisis Nurseries. To learn how you can get involved, visit www.provhouse.org