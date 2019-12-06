Seven suspects in Cleveland theft ring to appear in court

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Seven suspects in an organized theft ring are set to appear in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Friday morning.

Donald Miller, Brandon Harrison, Dylan Stump, John T. Harrison, Christine Jachna, Wayne Pierce and Vito Ecolando are charged in the 116-count indictment.

“These thieves fenced stolen goods across municipal lines, hoping that by spreading out their crimes, they would evade law enforcement,” said Ohio Attorney General David Yost in a news release on Thursday.

Investigators said the thefts occurred in Avon, Brooklyn Heights, Cleveland, Lorain, Ravenna, Orange Village, Willoughby and the Cleveland Metroparks. The group is accused of targeting landscaping storage yards and construction sites, where they stole trucks, trailers, mowers, leaf blowers, copper wiring, golf carts and even a backhoe.